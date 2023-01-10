Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas

Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Tyler Charles Payne, 31(Dallas County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day has been recaptured.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday. He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, according to a tweet by the sheriff.

Payne, along with Treverro McElroy, 36, were found to be missing during headcount at the Mississippi prison on Dec. 25. Then on Monday, Dec. 26, they were spotted by passersby pushing a stolen church van into a creek in Wood County.

They were later thought to be spotted near Abilene, headed westbound.

Payne is currently being held in Dallas County and is facing new charges of aggravated robbery and failure to identify as a fugitive to law enforcement.

Upon his return to Mississippi, Jones says Payne will be charged with escape, business burglary and auto theft.

It is not known when he would be extradited back to Hinds County.

McElroy remains at large.

Previous reporting from our Mississippi sister station:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
Ladarrius Alexander Greer
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
An example of a machete.
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

Latest News

Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy
Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
City of Lufkin
Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water notice rescinded for Redland Water Supply customers