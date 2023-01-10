Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTRE) - Hudson native and longtime San Francisco Giant is heading north.
After 12 years with the Giants and two World Series rings, free agent first baseman Brandon Belt has signed a one year, $9.3 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Brandon Belt, Blue Jays reportedly agree to a 1-year deal, per https://t.co/Z3s2EphcSH's @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/aKfz6LcTZI— MLB (@MLB) January 10, 2023
Previously, we asked Belt his thoughts on free agency:
