Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTRE) - Hudson native and longtime San Francisco Giant is heading north.

After 12 years with the Giants and two World Series rings, free agent first baseman Brandon Belt has signed a one year, $9.3 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Previously, we asked Belt his thoughts on free agency:

Brandon Belt hopeful for new Giants deal while remaining excited about free agency

