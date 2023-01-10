Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-Waco officer who claims he was forced to retire for outspoken views on race relations

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal magistrate has thrown out a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Waco filed two years ago by a former veteran Waco police officer who claims he effectively was forced to retire after he was shunned by the department for his outspoken views on race and community relations.

In a 16-page order issued Tuesday - 13 days before the lawsuit was set to go to trial - U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey C. Manske granted a motion from the city and former Police Chief Ryan Holt to dismiss the lawsuit filed by 25-year veteran officer Stan Mason.

Mason’s lawsuit alleged his rights to free speech, due process and equal protection under the law were violated by the actions of his fellow officers and supervisors.

Mason also alleged that his life was placed in jeopardy by officers who failed to timely respond to requests for back-up and by police supervisors failing to inform him that his life had been threatened by a mental health patient.

Mason, who works now as an investigator in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta, Ga., said he is disappointed but respects the court’s decision.

“I don’t agree with it, but for now, I’ll respect the court’s decision,” Mason said.

Mason’s attorney, Michael B. Roberts, of Waco, said he also is disappointed and will discuss the possibility of filing an appeal with Mason.

Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said she and Holt agree with the court’s decision to grant the city’s summary judgment motion.

“The city remains committed to an inclusive police department that respects the community while protecting it,” Richie said.

Mason’s lawsuit says he had an “exemplary record” in his long career with the department, was instrumental in helping establish Waco community policing initiatives and was well-known for fostering goodwill between the community and the police department.

Manske’s order notes that Mason resigned in February 2019 as a result of “feeling threatened by his treatment in the department” and because of “concerns regarding his personal safety.”

In July 2016, Mason started creating Facebook videos in which he discussed “police suicides, voting rights, the rights of citizens” and other police-related topics. Those video posts evolved into a weekly call-in blog that Mason calls “Behind the Blue Curtain” in May 2017.

“The success of the blog and Mason’s exercise of his free speech rights brought him unwarranted attention within the Waco Police Department,” Mason’s suit alleged.

“Mason is an African-American man. The broadcasts never focused on Waco Police Department, but rather, on generalized areas of public interest in this day and time. All broadcasts were done out of uniform, on his own time and at his own expense.”

Holt, now an assistant city manager, launched an internal investigation after several officers complained that the posts disparaged the department. Holt “solicited access to Mason’s Facebook page,” the suit alleges, and the subsequent investigation found the videos did not discredit or reflect unfavorably on the department, Manske noted in his order.

“Plaintiff broadly alleges that the defendants and his fellow officers retaliated against him for exercising his First Amendment right to free speech,” Manske wrote. “But the complaint is largely devoid of any specific instances of retaliation by Holt.”

Manske wrote that Mason failed to allege that Holt took an “adverse employment action” against him and, under the law, effectively weakened his lawsuit claims by resigning.

The order also discredits Mason’s claims that his life was placed in jeopardy by officers failing to respond timely to calls for back-up.

“Based on uncontested summary judgment evidence before the Court, a reasonable jury could not conclude that such an event was so intolerable that a reasonable person in the plaintiff’s position would have felt compelled to resign,” the order states.

Likewise, Manske wrote, Mason’s allegations regarding a “good ol’ boy network” fails to offer sufficient evidence that such a network would compel a reasonable person to resign.

“It is a simple fact that in the workplace, some workers will not get along with one another, and this Court will not elevate a few harsh words or ‘cold-shouldering’ to the level of an actionable offense,” Manske wrote, quoting from a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case.

Mason offered no compelling evidence that Holt retaliated against him, according to the order.

