Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III was indicted on charges of improper relationship between educator and student, as well as indecency with a child by contact, and indecency with a child by exposure.(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lynn County grand jury has indicted Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III.

Parmer is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said Parmer turned himself in at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Parmer’s bond was set at $190,000.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Parmer bonded out of jail Tuesday morning.

Wilson ISD’s Superintendent Juvencio Portillo said he learned of the allegations against the employee on Friday, Dec. 30.

Portillo said the district immediately contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

Parmer was placed on paid administrative leave at that time.

Parmer is still listed on the district’s website as the athletic director, basketball coach, and math teacher.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
Ladarrius Alexander Greer
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
An example of a machete.
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

Latest News

Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas
Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy
Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
City of Lufkin
Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water notice rescinded for Redland Water Supply customers