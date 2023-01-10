Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

An example of a machete.
An example of a machete.(machete)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete.

On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.

The person said that Aguilar came to their residence in the Twin Oaks Subdivision and got out of his vehicle with a machete in his hand and started walking towards their residence. The homeowner’s dog then began barking at Aguilar.

Aguilar then started striking the dog with the machete repeatedly, the sheriff’s office said, causing severe cuts to the homeowner’s pet. He then left the scene.

During the course of the investigation the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division interviewed the homeowner, witnesses, and the suspect. It was determined that Jesus Aguilar committed Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, which is a 3rd Degree Felony, by intentionally causing serious bodily injury to the pet that was owned by the complainant, the sheriff’s office post stated.

Aguilar is in the Angelina County Jail awaiting arraignment Monday night.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed from Fort Worth prison
Central Texas family creates elaborate treehouse
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse

Latest News

Seth Gilkey and Maycie Holbrook
Palestine pair arrested when officer sees bite marks on 2 year old’s torso
Boil water notice issued for Zavalla
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas counties