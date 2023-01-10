Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete.

On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.

The person said that Aguilar came to their residence in the Twin Oaks Subdivision and got out of his vehicle with a machete in his hand and started walking towards their residence. The homeowner’s dog then began barking at Aguilar.

Aguilar then started striking the dog with the machete repeatedly, the sheriff’s office said, causing severe cuts to the homeowner’s pet. He then left the scene.

During the course of the investigation the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division interviewed the homeowner, witnesses, and the suspect. It was determined that Jesus Aguilar committed Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, which is a 3rd Degree Felony, by intentionally causing serious bodily injury to the pet that was owned by the complainant, the sheriff’s office post stated.

Aguilar is in the Angelina County Jail awaiting arraignment Monday night.

