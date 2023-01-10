Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man who accidentally shot and killed another man in 2020 has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge.

Ladarrius Alexander Greer made the plea in Judge Judge Todd Kassaw’s courtroom Tuesday. His sentencing will happen in roughly 45 days.

According to an arrest affidavit, Greer was “playing with guns” when he shot Oscar Jessie Rivera. Greer admitted to accidentally shooting Rivera, saying he did not mean to shoot him and that it was just a game, according to the affidavit. Greer explained he thought his gun was unloaded, and dry firing when he pointed the gun at Rivera.

Two other men were present at the time of the shooting and one of them called his mother. When she arrived at the home three men were standing over Rivera, who was unresponsive. The men loaded Rivera into the vehicle and were driven to Woodland Heights Hospital where the men carried him into the hospital and walked away not waiting for law enforcement.

The pistol was located in a ditch off of the roadway.

A female witness said Greer had the gun in his hands and “cocked” the slide of the pistol back, fired, and the bullet hit Rivera in the face, and he fell to the ground.

