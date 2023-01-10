East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few clouds are rolling in this morning and some patchy dense fog is developing, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning. Clouds will clear by midday with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be warm and breezy today with south and southwest winds gusting up to 15 and 20 mph. This will warm temperatures into the 70s this afternoon. Warm and breezy again tomorrow before a cold front arrives early Thursday. There is only a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms along the cold front early Thursday, then clearing skies Thursday afternoon with blustery northwest winds and cooler temperatures through the end of the week.

