Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of KC women’s soccer club

KANSAS CITY (KLTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes has a new team to his resume after the Kansas City Current announced that he had become a part owner of the team.

The Current is a member of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick Mahomes said, according to a press release from the team. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

“Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community,” added Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. “Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”

Mahomes also holds part ownership of the Kansas City Royals, a Major League baseball team.

The Chiefs hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

