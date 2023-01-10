Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tuesday’s Weather: Some clouds and patchy fog this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A few clouds are rolling in this morning and some patchy dense fog is developing, especially in Deep East Texas.  Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning.  Clouds will clear by midday with mostly sunny skies this afternoon.  It will be warm and breezy today with south and southwest winds gusting up to 15 and 20 mph.  This will warm temperatures into the 70s this afternoon.  Warm and breezy again tomorrow before a cold front arrives early Thursday.  There is only a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms along the cold front early Thursday, then clearing skies Thursday afternoon with blustery northwest winds and cooler temperatures through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Lufkin indoor skating rink event
Lufkin’s indoor skating made a huge holiday season hit
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
An example of a machete.
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

Latest News

Forensic audit report on CEIDC reveals financial misuses
Forensic audit report on Crockett EIDC reveals financial misuses
Seth Gilkey and Maycie Holbrook
Palestine pair arrested when officer sees bite marks on 2 year old’s torso
An example of a machete.
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment