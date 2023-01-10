Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: National Literacy Month demo at Tyler’s Lighthouse for the Blind

January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. She spoke with Assistive Technology Instructor, Brittney Walters about the devices used at East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. Walters goes over a braille display called the Focus 40 Blue and a braille printer using the Duxbury Software.

