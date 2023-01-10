Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run

Madison County Crime Stoppers will offer a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest
Britani Smith is wanted in connection with forgery crimes against the elderly
Britani Smith is wanted in connection with forgery crimes against the elderly(Madisonville Police Department)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith.

The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly.

Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information against the elderly. Her last known address was in Navasota.

Madison County Crime Stoppers will offer a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Callers can remain anonymous.

If you have any information on Smith’s location call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 936-348-3100.

