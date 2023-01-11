An overnight cold front will bring in gusty winds and a return to chilly temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today will be our last unseasonably warm day for a few days as a Pacific cold front is slated to sweep through east Texas tonight, ushering in some cooler, drier air to round out the week as we get back to chilly temperatures.

We will have a brief window to receive an isolated shower or thunderstorm as a fast-moving, Pacific storm system slides through our part of the state tonight. However, with a strong cap or lid on the atmosphere, most of us will stay dry as the rain and storm chance is only at 30%.

Drier and cooler air will return on Thursday to go along with a return to blue skies galore and ample sunshine as skies quickly clear out behind the cold front. It will certainly feel refreshing with those cooler winds blowing in out of the northwest.

It should be noted, however, that the winds will be rather brisk and gusty on Thursday as northwest winds gust up to 30 mph at times throughout the day. Therefore, you may want to secure your trash cans or other patio items that may succumb to some of these wind gusts.

Daytime highs will be in the lower 60′s on Thursday with the northerly winds making it feel cooler than the actual air temperature.

In the wake of this cold frontal passage, morning lows dropping back into the middle 30′s for Friday and Saturday mornings. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50′s on Friday and around 60 on Saturday as cold, starlit nights give way to seasonally cool, sun-filled afternoons.

At least for a few days, sweater weather will be back in session as we get back to more seasonal temperatures for the middle part of January.

A return to southerly winds, though, will then lead to a quick warming trend by Sunday and early next week as the see-saw ride will continue as we fluctuate between long sleeves and short sleeves in the near future.

We will bring back a low-end shot of rain showers on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day next Monday with another fast-moving Pacific storm system followed by a better shot of some rain and thunderstorms next Wednesday with a stronger storm system impacting our part of the state.

Temperatures next week will be trending above average, once again, as highs climb back into the 70′s with lows in the 50′s.

