Escaped inmate who was spotted in Wood County arrested
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the escaped inmates who was spotted dumping a stolen church van in East Texas has been arrested.
Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by Dallas County officers sometime this week. The 31 year old was reported missing during a headcount at the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day along with another inmate, Treverro McElroy.
One day later, both inmates were spotted in Wood County pushing a stolen church van into a creek near Alba. Authorities are still searching for McElroy.
