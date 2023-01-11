Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Escaped inmate who was spotted in Wood County arrested

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the escaped inmates who was spotted dumping a stolen church van in East Texas has been arrested.

Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by Dallas County officers sometime this week. The 31 year old was reported missing during a headcount at the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day along with another inmate, Treverro McElroy.

One day later, both inmates were spotted in Wood County pushing a stolen church van into a creek near Alba. Authorities are still searching for McElroy.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
Ladarrius Alexander Greer
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

Latest News

Taylor Charles Payne arrested this week
Tyler Charles Payne arrested in Dallas County
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness...
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains