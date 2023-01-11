NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons and Hudson both looking to improve on their record as they met up in Hudson. In the first half Dragons would take the lead while Hudson fought to get their offense going making some good plays like this one down below. The Dragons would jump up by 10 at halftime and go on to extend their lead in the 3rd and 4th quarter. In the end Nacogdoches defeats Hudson 57-39.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.