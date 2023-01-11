Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police: 1 of 3 suspects in College Station murder in custody

CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects
CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three suspects in the Jan. 3 murder of a College Station man is in custody, College Station police say.

Police issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Censear Solomon Tuesday afternoon, by 5:15 p.m., he was arrested with the assistance of the Hempstead Police Department.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police. Security camera video shows three masked men carrying firearms knock on the door and force their way inside.

Investigators say they are still gathering information on the other two suspects and ask that anyone who has information on Jones’s murder should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Related Articles
College Station police investigate shooting death
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
Ladarrius Alexander Greer
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
The 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy and the legacy of its final crew...
East Texas museum to mark 20th anniversary of Shuttle Columbia tragedy
Taylor Charles Payne arrested this week
Tyler Charles Payne arrested in Dallas County
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness...
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains