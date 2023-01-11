Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two-time escaped inmate back in custody in Dallas

Tyler Charles Payne, 31, is back in custody after crashing a stolen car during a police chase...
Tyler Charles Payne, 31, is back in custody after crashing a stolen car during a police chase in Dallas.(FOX4 News)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
(KXII) - A two-time escaped inmate is back in custody after crashing a stolen car during a police chase in Dallas.

Tyler Charles Payne, 31, escaped from the Choctaw County Jail in November by climbing through the roof.

Payne was arrested in Hinds County, Mississippi, before he escaped again on Christmas Eve.

According to Dallas Police, they were tracking a stolen Porche on I-35, when they discovered the driver was Payne. Police said Payne crashed, then attempted to carjack someone else, before he was arrested.

Payne was taken to the hospital, then booked into the Dallas County Jail.

