Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! If you are a fan of the warmer weather then be sure to soak it up today! We’ll warm into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and breezy south winds blowing upwards of 25-30 mph. A cold front moves into East Texas overnight and will help a few showers and maybe a stray thundershower develop across our eastern and southern zones between midnight and sunrise tomorrow morning, although most look to stay dry. Temperatures will trend much cooler behind this cold front, dropping our afternoon highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy northwestern winds will gust upwards of 25-30+ mph, so be sure to secure loose patio furniture and bring those empty trash cans closer to the house. Friday will start out cold in the middle 30s before warming into cooler middle 50s for most of ETX in the afternoon. Southeast winds return on Saturday and will help our afternoons warm to near 60 degrees, then we’ll see even warmer weather on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60s! Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday) will be warm in the lower 70s, but before we get too warm, another cold front arrives later in the day bringing a chance for a few more showers and thundershowers. This second cold front does not look too particularly strong, as we will likely only drop into the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

