4 found dead in Clovis house fire

City of Clovis Fire Department
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Four people were found dead in a house fire in Clovis early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Wallace St. just after 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a house on fire. While fighting the flames, crews found four people dead within the home.

The four victims have not been identified.

The Clovis police and local and state fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Officials are also looking into whether criminal activity was involved.

