Bexar County man arrested for stealing Ruffles Lays truck

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bexar County man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a Ruffles Lays truck.

Authorities were called Jan. 10 to a Walmart in the 8000 block of FM 78 in Converse after receiving a call for theft of a vehicle.

As BCSO patrol deputies were responding, dispatch notified deputies that the vehicle was a Ruffles Lays Chips box truck.

According to investigators, not far from the original scene where the theft occurred, the suspect of the Ruffles truck turned onto a neighborhood and jumped from the moving stolen truck which then crashed into a pickup truck causing it to crash into the garage door of a residence.

The suspect began fleeing on foot and jumping fences in the residential neighborhood. After a lengthy foot pursuit and search, deputies were able to apprehend him.

Jeff Jetin, 27,was arrested for theft of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

