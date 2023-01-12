Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt

Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt.

Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.

Police in Carthage remain on the hunt for one of the two occupants who bailed. The other person was located and arrested.

A school district spokesperson said guardians were in place to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The pursuit first started in Nacogdoches County, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton.

The chase later entered Panola County after briefly going through Rusk County. Spike strips were placed at SH 315 and the Carthage loop

A second set was placed at another location, where Clinton said the driver attempted to swerve and hit a deputy constable. The deputy constable fired rounds at the vehicle and blew a tire out.

Two suspects exited the vehicle in Carthage. One was captured, while another suspect remains on the run. The vehicle came to a stop about 10 miles from the Shelby County line on US 59, where the driver was taken into custody.

Three suitcases full of prescription narcotics were found in the vehicle. Clinton said the suspect still being looked for is not believed to be “particularly dangerous.”

The third suspect was last seen in the vicinity of North Saint Mary Street and West College Street. The suspect is a black male, approximately 26 to 28-years-old, 5′9″ to 5′10″, slender build, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, white undershirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

