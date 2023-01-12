Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central Texas man sentenced to life in prison in sexual abuse of 8-year-old boy

A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of first-degree felony, continuous sexual...
A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of first-degree felony, continuous sexual abuse of young child in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th District Court.(Milam County)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of continuous sexual abuse of young child, a first degree felony, and later sentenced him to life in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, an 8-year-old boy reported the sexual abuse on Sept. 20, 2020, and the victim told an investigator it happened at a home in the 100 block of W. 12th Street in Cameron.

The child reported that the first incident happened when he was in first grade, during a winter break, and involved Mason and his wife “doing sexual things in front of him.”

When asked if it happened again, the victim stated it would happen nine times, and involved Mason and his wife having sex on the victim’s bed while the victim was sleeping.

The boy further told police he was once forced to engage in the sexual acts Mason’s wife.

Mason was immediately taken into custody following the guilty verdict. Prosecutors said he will never be eligible for parole.

