Clear skies and dry air will lead to the return of cold nights as we round out the week

Weather Where You Live
Calming winds and clear skies lead to the return of cold nights in the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The calming winds and clear skies will lead to the return of a couple of cold nights ahead for us in east Texas.  We will drop into the middle 30′s tonight and lower-to-middle 30′s on Friday night into Saturday morning.  There may be a few areas of patchy frost, but no widespread freezes are anticipated at this time.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50′s on Friday and around 60 on Saturday as cold, starlit nights give way to seasonally cool, sun-filled afternoons.

At least for a few days, sweater weather will be back in session as we get back to more seasonal temperatures for the middle part of January.

A return to southerly winds, though, will then lead to a quick warming trend by Sunday and early next week as the see-saw ride will continue as we fluctuate between long sleeves and short sleeves in the near future.

We will bring back a low-end shot of rain showers on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day next Monday with another fast-moving Pacific storm system followed by a better shot of some rain and thunderstorms next Wednesday with a stronger storm system impacting our part of the state.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around half-an-inch, with most of that taking place during the middle part of next week with that Wednesday storm system advancing across the deep south.

Temperatures next week will be trending above average, once again, as highs climb back into the 70′s with lows in the 50′s.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

