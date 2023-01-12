Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coach Coleman secures conference win 3 for Lady Roadrunners

Angelina Women's basketball coach Byron Coleman gives thoughts on recent success of Tasha Mack
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Head coach for the Angelina Lady Roadrunners, Byron Coleman, brought conference win number three to Lufkin Wednesday night after a 71-60 win over Paris.

“You know, hard fought game,” he said. “Had a little adversity, had a kid go down with an ankle injury so that short handed us. But overall effort was good, just got to take care of the ball down the stretch, but we’re going to take win number 3 in conference.”

When asked how he feels about how the the overall season has gone so far, he mentioned the tough schedule that he was dealt with.

“You know, we played one of the top two schedules in the country. And you know we’ve had to deal with some adversity, too, some knocks here and there. But overall, our kids have done a good job. We are 10 and 5. Three, you know in conference so I’m pleased. We’re where we want to continue to get better every game.”

