Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards Ceremony underway

TYLER, TX – Three of the four Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award today finalists are in Tyler Wednesday for the ceremony where the tenth annual winner will be announced.

Finalists:

Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Senior – Council Bluffs, IA (Lewis Central HS) Big 12

Frank Harris, UTSA, QB, Senior – Schertz, TX (Clemens HS) C-USA

Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, Junior – Tucson, AZ (Salpointe HS) Big 12

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, Junior – Round Rock, TX (Cedar Ridge HS) Big 12. (Deuce is not present, but his father came in his place.)

The Earl Campbell Award website listed the honors and accomplishments for each of the four nominated young men:

Max Duggan – Duggan has led the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff Appearance. TCU is 12-1, including the Big 12′s first 9-0 conference season since 2016. The Horned Frogs will face No. 2 Michigan in the CFP Semifinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 selection, Duggan is ninth in the nation in passing efficiency with a 165.5 rating. He is tied for second among Power 5 quarterbacks, one off the lead, with 16 touchdown passes of at least 20 yards and has accounted for three or more touchdowns in eight of his 12 starts this season.

A Council Bluffs, Iowa, native, Duggan leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency, touchdown passes (30), passing yards (3,321), yards per attempt (9.0) and yards per completion (13.9). He has thrown just four interceptions. His touchdown passes and 36 touchdowns responsible for (30 passing, 6 rushing) rank third for a season in TCU history, while his 64.9 completion percentage is fourth.

Duggan keyed TCU’s furious fourth-quarter comeback against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, leading a pair of scoring drives to force overtime after an 11-point deficit in the final 7:34. He became the first player with 250 yards passing and 100 rushing in a conference championship game since 2015. Made possible because of a TCU penalty, he rushed for 95 yards on the game-tying 80-yard drive. He had a 19-yard run on a 4th-and-2 and then a 40-yard gain to set up his 8-yard scoring run on the next snap. He then completed a pass to Jared Wiley for the 2-point conversion.

In a 29-28 win at Baylor, Duggan led fourth-quarter scoring drives on TCU’s final two possessions without its leading rusher (Kendre Miller) and top-two receivers (Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis). The game-winning drive also came with TCU not having any timeouts available. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 83 yards while rushing four times for 33 yards on the two drives.

With a 73-yard touchdown pass to Taye Barber and a 67-yard scoring run just 1:18 apart against Oklahoma, Duggan became just the second player nationally in the last 15 years and first since Lamar Jackson in 2016 with a touchdown pass and touchdown run of at least 60 yards in the first quarter of a game.

Duggan is this year’s recipient of the Davey O’Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He finished second for the Heisman Trophy.

Frank Harris – Harris was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist (second straight year). Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist (second straight year). C-USA Championship Game Most Valuable Player after completing 32 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 49 yards and a TD to lead UTSA to its second straight C-USA Championship with a 48-27 win over North Texas on Dec. 2. All-Conference USA First Team quarterback. Four-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Week in 2022. Harris has led UTSA to 10 straight wins, an 11-2 overall record and to top-25 rankings in all three polls. Guided the Roadrunners to a perfect 8-0 regular season league mark to claim the regular season title. Through 13 games Harris has completed 305 of 429 passes (71.1%) for 3,865 yards and 31 TDs and a 167.4 passing efficiency, all school records. He has added 588 rushing yards — a program record for a QB — and nine scores on the ground. Harris ranks fourth in the FBS in total offense (342.5 ypg). Stands third nationally in completion percentage (.711), sixth in passing yards (3,865) and points responsible for (244), seventh in passing efficiency (167.4), eighth in yards per pass attempt (9.01), ninth in passing TDs (31) and 18th in completions per game (23.46). Owns seven 300-yard passing games this season. Has totaled 400-plus yards of offense three times in 2022 including a school record 423 in the win at Middle Tennessee. He is 31-10 as UTSA’s starting quarterback, including 23-4 since 2021. Holds more than 30 school records. Has thrown for 9,158 yards and 73 touchdowns on 793-of-1,169 passing (67.8%) during his career, all program records. A dual threat QB, has also rushed for 1,808 yards and 24 TDs, the most in a career by a UTSA quarterback. One of only eight active FBS quarterbacks with 8,000-plus passing yards and at least 1,500 rushing yards in a career. Harris was on the Manning Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year watch lists. Preseason Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. Harris is UTSA’s Wuerffel Trophy nominee who spends each Thursday and/or Friday of game weeks visiting and speaking at local elementary, middle and high schools.

Bijan Robinson – A third-year running back who has played in 31 games and made 28 starts. Winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award. Robinson ranks fourth all-time in Longhorn history with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns (33 rushing, eight receiving). He is a consensus All-American in 2022, the first UT running back to earn the honor since D’Onta Foreman in 2016. He finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022. He has 18 career 100-yard rushing games, including a streak of seven-straight games that is the third-longest in program history. His 33 career rushing touchdowns are the third-most in Texas history. He ranks fourth all-time in UT history in tandem yards (4,215), eighth in all-purpose yards (4,231) and ninth in points scored (246). He has 805 career receiving yards, the third-most all-time for a Texas running back. His eight career receiving touchdowns are the most-ever for a Texas running back.

As a junior Robinson has played in and started 12 games. He is also a consensus All-American. He was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America. He was named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award. He was tabbed a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. A unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection by both the Big 12 Conference head coaches and the Associated Press. He earned honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Tabbed the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Best Running Back and a first-team All-Texas selection. Robinson has carried the ball 258 times for 1,580 yards (6.1 ypc) and 18 touchdowns with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns. His 1,580 rushing yards and 1,894 all-purpose yards rank seventh in a season in program history while his 18 rushing touchdowns and 1,894 tandem yards are fifth. He has scored 120 points this season, tied for sixth in Texas’ all-time single-season rankings. The 314 receiving yards are the eighth-most in a season by a UT running back. Robinson has scored a touchdown in 10 of 12 games this season.

Deuce Vaughn – A First Team All-American as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press and The Athletic, while he was an All-Big 12 First Team performer as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press and All-Big 12 Second Team running back from both the AP and the league’s coaches. Vaughn enters bowl season ranked 10th nationally and second in the Big 12 in scrimmage yards (rushing plus receiving) at 136.9 yards per game. He also enters bowl season ranked 11th nationally with 1,425 rushing yards and 13th with 136.9 all-purpose yards per game.

He is just the third player in school history with multiple seasons of 1,000 rushing yards (Darren Sproles, Daniel Thomas). He ranks fourth in school history in single-season rushing yards and ranks second in a career. He has tallied eight 100-yard rushing games this year to rank fourth in school history, while he is second in a career as he has tallied a 100-yard rushing game in 20 of his 36 career games. Vaughn has rushed 271 times this season to rank fourth in school history, and his career mark of 629 rushing attempts ranks second. He ranks fourth in school history in career rushing yards per attempt (5.52), while he is third in career rushing yards per game (96.4) and seventh for a season (109.6). Vaughn has 33 career rushing touchdowns to rank fourth in K-State history. He is tied for third nationally among running backs entering bowl season with 378 receiving yards, while he is tied for fourth in touchdown catches and tied for fifth in catches.

Ranks first in school history among running backs/fullbacks with 116 catches and 1,280 receiving yards in his career. He needs four more catches to tie for fifth in school history among juniors. Had a receiving touchdown in three-straight games against Oklahoma State, Texas and Baylor, the longest streak by a K-State running back since at least 1970. He has five career games with at least 70 yards both rushing and receiving, the most by any player in Big 12 history… No other player has more than three such games. Ranks third in school history in career all-purpose yards (4,896), fifth in career all-purpose yards per game (136.0) and eighth in single season all-purpose yards (1,803). Has scored 42 career touchdowns to rank third in K-State history, while his 252 career points scored are tied for sixth. He has totaled a career-high 170 rushing yards against Texas Tech, bettering his previous high of 162 yards at Kansas in 2021.

Vaughn is the fastest player in Big 12 history with 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career (32 games), while he tied for the fastest to get to those marks among all players nationally since 1996 (Saquon Barkley [Penn State], Jeremy McNichols [Boise State])

The winner will be announced at the award banquet on January 11, 2023. All finalists were invited to the event, and KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman is at the event. He will have coverage on the news at 10 p.m.

