FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts.

Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.

“Over 90% of the trucks that were stolen and believed to be used in these ATM thefts were stolen in Miller County, Arkansas and Bowie County, Texas.”

Hagan says the FBI is alerting area residents to keep vehicle doors locked at all times.

“Especially if you are in southwest Arkansas, this is the FBI putting you on notice lock your truck, take the keys out of you truck, make your vehicle a hard target to steal.”

On Monday, Jan. 9, there were two attempts on both sides of Texarkana. Police sent out a release trying to identify the suspects and truck used in the incident.

“At least the ones we have arrested, those have been from people out of town. A lot of them are coming from Houston area, but it doesn’t seem to be people in this area that are doing it,” said Shawn Vaughn with TTPD.

According to Hagan, FBI agents are continuing to work on the increased ATM thefts, but they are looking for help from the public to identify those committing the crimes.

