How to spot rare green comet this month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s green, it’s in the night sky, but it’s far enough away that it’s not going to cause any problems. And you’d better find those binoculars because that green comet won’t be back this way for a very long time.

If you want information about a green comet the Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College is likely the place to get it. Planetarium Director Beau Hartweg knows space.

“This comet is what’s known as a long period comet which means it takes a long time to orbit the sun. So, its orbital period is about 50,000 years,” Hartweg said.

I don’t think many of us are healthy enough to wait for the next orbit, so now is the time to get a look.

“There is a chance that it may become a bright and visible with the naked eye comet. But, it’s definitely something that viewers should be able to see with a telescope or maybe even just a pair of binoculars,” Hartweg said.

He says best viewing is a dark, clear sky, and it’ll look something like the NASA representation.

“This comet is going to be making its closest approach to the sun Thursday morning, January 12. And will be making its earliest approach to Earth in early February,” Hartweg said.

He says the sun will brighten it, but the closer it is to earth the easier it should be to see. Early mornings are your best bet for spotting the rocky snowball, and it’s in:

“Kind of the north part of the sky,” Hartweg said.

And maybe a bit east. He says comets can have a tail that drags behind and:

“Another tail that’s created from the solar wind that can blow it in the same direction as it’s initial tail, but it can also cause it to go in a different direction giving it the appearance of multiple tails,” Hartweg said.

And as it heads to the outer planets it will have no tail at all, but not because it’s out of gas. It’s because it’s out of heat from the sun. And that’s the tale of the green comet.

The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will make its closest approach the first couple of days of February, but it will still be 26 million miles away. Hartweg says then it will be near the North Star.

