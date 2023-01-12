Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hudson treatment center for human trafficking survivors obtains licensing to open

Treatment center for human trafficking survivors near Hudson obtains licensing to open
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Tharseo Place, which was formerly known as Light of the Pines, is a residential treatment center near Hudson for girls who are survivors of human trafficking. They serve girls from ages 10 to 17 who are in the foster care system.

The center had to close its doors around a year ago due to an oversight from the state. The law once said centers like Tharseo Place could waive a public hearing, but the law was amended, and the need was reestablished.

A year ago, the center was looking for teachers and reached out to Diboll ISD. Diboll ISD discovered the center had not held a public hearing when obtaining its first license. The owners then withdrew the license.

Since then, CEO Jenny Nielsen says they have been working towards obtaining the proper licensing.

They have been working with a licensing representee who came to the facility to check the safety and regulations and go through the center’s policies and procedures. They then had a public hearing; All documents were reviewed, and an official license was issued on December 22.

“With this application, our licensing rep and LLCA have made sure that all the t’s were crossed, and the i’s were dotted, and everything is as it should be,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen says the next step is to hire staff, train them and then the center will be open for residents.

“In the beginning we will have 12 full time who are in charge of the care of the residents,” Nielsen said.

They also are hiring admin positions such as a licensed childcare administrator, a treatment director, and a case manager.

Nielsen says it’s a great feeling to be back and able to serve these girls.

“When we operated for a year as Light of the Pines, it was a very rewarding experience. We were able to see a lot of growth with the residents we had, we were able to see some of them overcome some big hurdles in their life,” Nielsen said.

They are hoping to open the center back up in March.

To learn more about Tharseo Place click this link: Tharseo Place, Inc.

Tharseo is a Greek word, meaning “I dare, I am of courage.”

