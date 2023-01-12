Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move Tesla buyout trial

(Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker’s CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire’s request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.

Musk contends he will be treated unfairly by potential jurors in the San Francisco federal court where the 4-year-old case was filed. But in a Wednesday filing, attorneys for the Tesla shareholders asserted there aren’t any legal grounds to move the upcoming trial that revolves around an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet in which Musk indicated he had lined up financing for a Tesla buyout.

That deal never materialized because the money to pay for it wasn’t available as Musk had tweeted.

