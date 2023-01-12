Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school

A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school...
A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school Wednesday.(Pexels)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school Wednesday.

The Denison Police Department said the threat was made through social media and targeted Scott Middle School.

After a short investigation, the juvenile responsible was interviewed and subsequently taken into custody, according to law enforcement. The juvenile was transferred to the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Denison ISD and Denison police will apply additional security measures throughout the district Thursday, according to a post by the district.

Police said they take all threats seriously and the safety of students, teachers, and staff is and will continue to be a top priority.

This is a developing story.

JANUARY 11, 2023: This afternoon, Denison ISD was made aware of a threat against Scott Middle School. In response,...

Posted by Denison ISD on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
Ethan Myers
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office seized 62 grams of cocaine in baggies from a residence in...
Angelina County investigation nets large amount of cocaine, marijuana, guns

Latest News

No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard
18 wheeler on fire on I-20
18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville
Sage was struck numerous times with a machete
Lufkin dog ‘Sage’ in recovery after machete attack
They hope to open their doors in March
Hudson treatment center for human trafficking survivors obtains licensing to open
The season began in October, earlier than usual according to Sharon Shaw Administrator for...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches rank in top three across nation for December flu cases