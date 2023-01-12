Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school Wednesday.

The Denison Police Department said the threat was made through social media and targeted Scott Middle School.

After a short investigation, the juvenile responsible was interviewed and subsequently taken into custody, according to law enforcement. The juvenile was transferred to the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Denison ISD and Denison police will apply additional security measures throughout the district Thursday, according to a post by the district.

Police said they take all threats seriously and the safety of students, teachers, and staff is and will continue to be a top priority.

This is a developing story.

JANUARY 11, 2023: This afternoon, Denison ISD was made aware of a threat against Scott Middle School. In response,... Posted by Denison ISD on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.