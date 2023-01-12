Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin dog ‘Sage’ in recovery after machete attack

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - WARNING: Video contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Sage is a 9-year-old pit bull. His owner, Jorge Gonzalez of Lufkin, said Sage has lived with him since he was a puppy.

On Friday, Gonzalez rushed to the Angelina Animal Hospital after Sage was attacked with a machete.

“This pet was unusually injured. It had some pretty serve cuts and wounds on its face and torso and it required some major stitches and I believe he had a tube placed out of him,” said Angelina County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mark Mclin.

After detectives spoke with Gonzalez, witnesses, and the suspect, an arrest warrant was issued.

According to the report, 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar of Lufkin got out of his vehicle with a machete in his hand and started walking towards the home when the dog then began barking at Aguilar. The report states Aguilar started striking the dog with the machete repeatedly. Aguilar was arrested three days later charged with committing cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

“It’s an F-3, a felony 3, in the state of Texas when there’s serious bodily injury or serious injury to an animal,” said Mclin. If convicted, the punishment range is 2 - 10 years, and a fine up to $10k.

The owner said Sage is back home and recovery is going well.

