Lufkin, Nacogdoches rank in top three across nation for December flu cases

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Flu season started early this year, and East Texas was one of the hardest hit areas of the country.

Lufkin and Nacogdoches were ranked third for number of flu cases across the nation according to Walgreens’ flu index, which measures Tamiflu prescriptions that are filled out in areas.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that so far this season there have been 22 million illnesses, 230,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths.

The season began in October, earlier than usual according to Sharon Shaw Administrator for Angelina County & Cities Health District.

“Flu took hold early this year across the nation, also in Angelina county,” Shaw said.

Texas as a whole ranks in the top five states according to the CDC among flu cases this year.

Cases increased during Nov., with Dec. having unusually high peaks.

“November we saw several flu cases a lot of people coming down with the flu,” Shaw said. “December we had a peak. It looks like it’s coming down a little bit now across the country. It’s leveling out.”

The season might be starting earlier, but Shaw says there’s no reason to panic.

“This year has been an earlier peak, but no more severe than normal,” Shaw said. “The thing we worry about is combining that with COVID.”

If you do find yourself feeling sick, Shaw says take a trip to the Dr. and to take a few precautions.

“Don’t go to work,” Shaw said. “Take care of yourself. A lot of hand washing. Wearing a mask is still appropriate if you have upper respiratory symptoms.”

Even with the flu tapering off the last few weeks, Shaw says that’s still no reason to pass on vaccines, especially with school starting again.

“Even though we saw flu season early this year compared to years past and we’ve kinda tapered off it could rear it’s ugly head and come roaring back in the next few weeks,” Shaw said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.