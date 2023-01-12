Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Missing Ohio teen found shot, killed in an alley

Missing 15-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
By WTVG Staff, Willie Daniely III and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Ohio say a missing 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police received information Monday that missing 15-year-old DeAsia Green, a freshman at Start High School, had been shot. Officers found her dead in an alley in Toledo.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not identify any suspects. The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are unclear at this time.

Investigators told WTVG that DeAsia Green’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month. She was a “habitual runaway,” according to police, but her parents felt there was something different about the teen being missing this time.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to the area where DeAsia Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday the 15-year-old is the daughter of DeAndre Green, an unsolved homicide victim from 2010. WTVG highlighted his case last year for Case Files.

Police say DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with her father’s death.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
Ladarrius Alexander Greer
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

Latest News

Sage was struck numerous times with a machete
Lufkin dog ‘Sage’ in recovery after machete attack
They hope to open their doors in March
Hudson treatment center for human trafficking survivors obtains licensing to open
The season began in October, earlier than usual according to Sharon Shaw Administrator for...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches rank in top three across nation for December flu cases
Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman...
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion