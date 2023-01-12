SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing UP to leave Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Union Pacific is one step closer to closing up shop in Palestine. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a lower court’s ruling that Union Pacific is no longer bound to a 150-year-old contract with the City of Palestine and Anderson County.

Palestine’s history as a train town goes back to an 1872 agreement, in which a previous railroad agreed to forever keep and maintain a hub in Palestine. The agreement also required the railroad to a certain number of employees in Anderson County. The railroad has a long history of attempting to get out of the agreement.

“This case has gone before the Supreme Court many years ago, in which the court ruled in favor of Anderson County and Palestine,” said State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine).

While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.

“This business has grown to the point that they’re now just a big bully,” Harris said. “And it’s affecting the lives of hundreds of my constituents.”

Union Pacific responded to KLTV’s request for comment with the following statement:

Union Pacific is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, which allows the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ findings that federal law preempts the 1954 agreement to stand and moves this matter closer to resolution. Union Pacific’s decision to close our Main Car Repair Facility in Palestine was not taken lightly. It is a result of operational changes across our system and is the right thing to do for our customers, employees and community who rely on us to provide efficient and reliable railroad service.

And while the railroad would still run trains through Palestine, those fighting the decision say that’s not enough.

“It doesn’t matter if the train goes through town. If there are no jobs associated with it you might as well redirect it somewhere else,” Harris said.

An attorney representing the city and county says they will continue to seek justice in state court.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.