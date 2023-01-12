Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months

It has been 15 months since a woman from Jasper County was last seen.
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It has been 15 months since a woman from Jasper County was last seen.

Cristi Ruso was last seen in Oct. 2021. On Oct. 21, 2021 Ruso was picked up by her aunt and brought to her aunt’s house. She later then dropped Ruso off at a home on CR 777 in Jasper County.

After that, Ruso got a ride to the Silsbee area and on Oct. 23, she was seen on camera at a Dollar General store and then made her way back to the home on CR 777. Since then, she has not been seen.

About two months later in Dec. 2021, a bag full of Ruso’s clothes was found on CR 721. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they continue to investigate every lead the get on the case.

KTRE’s Avery Gorman talks about the case and what happened.

