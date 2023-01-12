Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested

The arrest comes less than a month after prison officials found a stash of drugs and phones near the prison unit in Navasota.
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his vehicle including 2 Motorola cell phones, two cartons of Newport cigarettes, and two more packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.(Mug shot provided by TDCJ)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility.

TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his vehicle including 2 Motorola cell phones, two cartons of Newport cigarettes, and two more packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.

The arrest comes less than a month after prison officials found a stash of drugs and phones near the prison unit in Navasota.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
Ladarrius Alexander Greer
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

Latest News

Sage was struck numerous times with a machete
Lufkin dog ‘Sage’ in recovery after machete attack
They hope to open their doors in March
Hudson treatment center for human trafficking survivors obtains licensing to open
The season began in October, earlier than usual according to Sharon Shaw Administrator for...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches rank in top three across nation for December flu cases
Scotus Denies Palestine Review
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine
Tyler police file new charge on man accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway