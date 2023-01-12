Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy and much cooler today. Cold start tomorrow morning leads to a mild Friday afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Our cold front has certianly moved through East Texas as northwest winds blow in much cooler air into our section of the Lone Star State. Breezy northwestern winds will gust upwards of 25-30+ mph, so be sure to secure loose patio furniture and bring those empty trash cans closer to the house. Expect a much cooler day compared to yesterday, with highs for most only warming into the middle to upper 50s with only a few spots maybe hitting 60 degrees. Friday will start out cold in the middle 30s before warming back into the cooler middle 50s for most of ETX in the afternoon. Southeast winds return on Saturday and will help our afternoons warm to near 60 degrees, then we’ll see even warmer weather on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60s! Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday) will be warm and breezy in the lower 70s. Another cold front will likely stall along our northern counties later in the day, bringing a chance for a few more showers and thundershowers. Tuesday will be dry and will once again be breezy with west-southwest winds and warm highs in the middle 70s. We’ll likely trend warm for next Wednesday as well, but this time around a weak cold front should actually be able to push through the entire area, bringing a round of showers and a few thunderstorms as well as some slightly cooler temps for next Thursday.

