Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Trenton Fire Dept. donates equipment to Guatemala

“We’re paying it forward a whole bunch, is what we’re trying to do.”
“We’re paying it forward a whole bunch, is what we’re trying to do.”(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A Texoma volunteer fire department recently gave back to a fire station nearly two thousand miles away.

Trenton Fire Chief C.J Fillingham said, “we’re paying it forward a whole bunch, is what we’re trying to do.”

Not only does the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department serve its community, but the department recently donated extra equipment to a fire department in great need.

After seeing a video of Retalhuleu Volunteer Fire Department, in Guatemala extracting individuals in a vehicle with a pry bar, the department knew they had to help.

“We take it for granted, until you see something like that, going on down there, I don’t want to use it but a third world type country are doing there, they’re still in the dark ages compared to what we are here in the United States,” said Chief Fillingham.

Chief Fillingham said using the pry bar is an outdated method used to extract individuals from damaged vehicles after severe collisions, “we’re fortunate that we had three additional sets of “Jaws of Life.”

‘Jaws of Life’ is a hydraulic-extrication rescue tool that helps extract people quicker after a crash.

Chief Fillingham said, “minutes counts, it’s going to go from a 45 minute extraction to a 10-15 minute extraction and its really going to depend on the severity of their entrapment too.”

Along with a set of ‘Jaws of Life’, Trenton Fire sent a two-thousand-gallon folding tank, “they’re very rural down there, so they’ve got to transport their water, and if they’re transporting by truck, they got to empty their truck before they can go back and get water. With this tank, they can come, dump in the tank and they can keep supplying the tank and just run a water shuttle.”

Chief Fillingham said both tools will go far in Guatemala.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
Ethan Myers
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office seized 62 grams of cocaine in baggies from a residence in...
Angelina County investigation nets large amount of cocaine, marijuana, guns

Latest News

No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard
18 wheeler on fire on I-20
18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville
Sage was struck numerous times with a machete
Lufkin dog ‘Sage’ in recovery after machete attack
They hope to open their doors in March
Hudson treatment center for human trafficking survivors obtains licensing to open
The season began in October, earlier than usual according to Sharon Shaw Administrator for...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches rank in top three across nation for December flu cases