Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.

Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted Jackson’s plea agreement with prosecutors and sentenced him to seven concurrent 20-year prison terms. Because Jackson used a deadly weapon in some of the crimes, he must serve at least 10 years in prison before he can seek parole.

Jackson and his co-defendants, Dontae Melvin and Jakobe Jamarion Johnson, all were juveniles when they were arrested and all were certified to face the charges as adults. Melvin was sentenced to three concurrent 25-year prison terms and two concurrent 10-year terms after he pleaded guilty in the three incidents in November. The charges against Johnson remain pending.

Jackson and his co-defendants, Dontae Melvin (left) and Jakobe Jamarion Johnson (right), all were juveniles when they were arrested and all were certified to face the charges as adults. (KWTX Photos)

Jackson’s attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment on the cases after Jackson was sentenced Thursday.

According to arrest affidavits filed in the trio’s cases, a 70-year-old woman told police three men entered her home in the 3600 block of Pine Avenue through an unlocked window on Oct. 7, 2021. She was sleeping and reported all three were wearing face coverings and were armed with rifles.

She told police they forced her at gunpoint to drive to an ATM, where she withdrew $500, her daily limit. They drove to another ATM in an attempt to get more money.

When that failed, they forced her to drive back to her home, which they ransacked and loaded several items into her 2001 Toyota Echo. They fled the scene, leaving her behind. They later were stopped driving the stolen car by Louisiana State Police, who found ski masks, stolen items from the home and a rifle, according to an affidavit.

The week before, on Sept. 30, 2021, police say the three carjacked a man and stole his 2011 Toyota Sienna at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Speight Avenue.

The man reported three men ran up to his vehicle. One had a pistol and the other carried a knife, according to arrest documents. They forced him from his vehicle and drove away. However, the victim was able to track them with his cell phone. Police recovered the abandoned vehicle about 20 minutes later.

Moments before that incident, a Baylor student reported that three men approached her in the parking garage of The View Apartments, 1001 Speight Ave. She said she was able to lock the doors before they started pulling on the handle and kicking the doors. A suspect on the driver’s side ordered her to open the door and threatened to shoot her, she told police.

The woman said she was able to put her car in gear and drive away.

