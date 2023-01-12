Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

A year later, Texas synagogue hostages cope, carry on

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) - A year ago, a rabbi and three others survived a hostage standoff at their synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Their trauma did not disappear, though, with the FBI’s killing of the pistol-wielding captor.

Healing from the Jan. 15, 2022, ordeal is ongoing. The violence left the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue with broken doors, shattered glass and bullet holes. Within three months, repairs had been made and the congregation returned.

One year later, deep wounds fester. One survivor says, “Let’s be blunt: We’re healing. We’re not healed.” Another congregant says the recent upsurge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions nationally has intensified the congregation’s traumatic feelings and resolve to move forward without fear.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Lufkin EDC announcement
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
Ethan Myers
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office seized 62 grams of cocaine in baggies from a residence in...
Angelina County investigation nets large amount of cocaine, marijuana, guns

Latest News

Investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move Tesla buyout trial
City of Clovis Fire Department
4 found dead in Clovis house fire
No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard
18 wheeler on fire on I-20
18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville