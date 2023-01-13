Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
'Additional items' located in area where Lauren Thompson's remains were found

The discovery comes about a month after skeletal remains found by a logging crew were identified as Thompson.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities returned to a rural part of northwest Panola County on Thursday to search the area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found last year.

“Additional items have been located today and collected as evidence and will be submitted to the crime lab for further analysis,” said Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton.

The discovery comes about a month after skeletal remains found by a logging crew were identified as Thompson.

When the remains were found in July, sheriff’s officials said there were no apparent signs of criminal activity.

Authorities had previously said Thompson, 32, made a call to 911 on Jan. 10, 2019, saying she was in a wooded area and thought someone was chasing her. Authorities said she appeared to be disoriented and confused. Deputies were able to use cell phone tower pings to determine the call came from an area along Farm-to-Market Road 1794, just west of the Rock Hill community. Thompson’s vehicle was found stuck in a ditch.

On Thursday, Clinton said Thompson’s cause of death is still being investigated.

