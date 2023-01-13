Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Arrest made as search for missing Oklahoma girl continues

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.(Source: NCMEC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Okla. (AP) — A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and her caretaker was arrested on charges of neglect after a postal carrier found the girl’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.

The arrest is related to the search for Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing Tuesday in Cyril, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, the bureau said.

A postal carrier found Athena’s sister outside Adams’ home Monday afternoon and alerted Cyril police. Authorities determined Athena was missing. The girls had been in the care of Adams and her husband, and Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody, the bureau said Wednesday.

The bureau released no additional information about Adams’ arrest, and it was not immediately known if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Authorities said they believe Athena was wearing a hoodie with a butterfly design when she disappeared.

The bureau said it was working with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the search, which included a helicopter and a specially trained ground team, as well as a review of surveillance video from around Cyril. It said agents were following up on tips coming from Oklahoma and other states.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Adrian Alonso is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
Authorities take photographs in the search area on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
Cristi Ruso
‘Sweet soul’: Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel.
Special counsel appointed for Biden documents find
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South
FILE - Kevin Spacey is seen in this file photo from 2022. The actor is facing more charges in...
Actor Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offense charges in UK