Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two suspects connected to a murder that happened Nov. 30.

Armando Martin Mejia, 21 of Bryan, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23 of Bryan, were arrested for the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez.

Police say Lopez was found in a home on the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received reports of a “deceased person inside a residence,” around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Mejia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, his bonds total $500,000.

Thurmon is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, along with possession of marijuana, an open container and driving without a valid drivers license. His bonds total over $502,000.

The Bryan Police Department has arrested Armando Martin Mejia, 21 year old, of Bryan and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23 year old, of Bryan for their connection with the murder on November 30th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/SloSz051vm — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.