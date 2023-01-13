Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting

Jacob Anthony Emro.
Jacob Anthony Emro.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was sentenced to prison Friday for an apparent prank-gone-wrong shooting that killed one person.

Jacob Anthony Emro was given a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a 10-year sentence for tampering with evidence after he pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Zachary Brian Robertson. His sentences will be served concurrently, according to court documents.

The Burkburnett Police Department reportedly found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head when they arrived on April 6, 2022. Two other men were also at the home.

During an interview, one of the men reportedly told police that he and Emro were playing a “prank” on the victim when he got home. He told police Emro was hiding in a bedroom when the victim walked in. He then heard both men scream before there was a gunshot, according to court documents.

The man reportedly said Emro came out of the room in a panic and grabbed all of the guns from the home, taking them to another location before calling law enforcement.

Officers reportedly found the firearm that was used after completing a search warrant.

Court documents state that Emro confessed to shooting the victim during an interview with police, saying he believed there were blanks in the gun when he pulled the trigger.

