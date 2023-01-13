Cervical cancer prevention comes into focus for awareness

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - What once was the leading cause of cancer death in women is now listed at the third most common gynecological cancer in the U.S. according to oncology medical director at Nacogdoches Medical Center, Dr. Mary Herbert.

“If you’ll get the vaccine, you have a markedly reduced chance of ever having to deal with this in your lifetime, and that’s the message we would like women to have,” said Herbert.

Taking preventable measures like the HPV vaccine, screenings, and annual Pap smears helps reduce the chances of developing cervical cancer. “So, if you catch it at an early stage, your chance of cure, being without any cancer at five years is 92 percent,” said Herbert.

In 2019, Texas had 1,400 cases and just under 450 deaths.

In Nacogdoches, the hospital’s cancer center has a linear accelerator, a specialized equipment used for treatments . Cancer patients who live in rural areas often travel longer distances to get the same accessibility.

“The advantage of having it here is that you don’t have to go somewhere. You can stay home, close to your family, take care of things you need to take care of but still get top of the line care. That’s our whole goal,” said Herbert.

Nacogdoches Medical Center also provides assistance to local cancer patients and their families by providing support that will enable them to continue their treatment with the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.

Herbert said given that primary doctors can also do the screenings, makes it accessible for East Texas women seeking care.

“We have adequate care, we have good gyns in the area so if there’s any questions or concerns you should be able to get to some that can answer them.”

Cervical cancer can affect women of a variety of ages. Herbert emphasizes getting regular check-ups.

