A cold and sunny start to the weekend ends on a cloudier, warmer note

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With dry air and clear skies in place tonight, it will be another cold night in which many areas may briefly get down to freezing prior to daybreak Saturday. If you are nervous about your tender or sensitive vegetation, then you will want to cover them up or bring them inside just to take the safe precaution.

The weekend weather will continue where we left off today. It will be mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures on Saturday afternoon as highs climb to around the 60-degree mark.

A return to southerly wind will then lead to a quick warming trend by Sunday as we see more clouds and temperatures climbing to around 70-degrees by Sunday afternoon. Those southerly winds on Sunday will be gusty at times, which will aid the quick warming trend across our part of the state.

We will bring back a low-end shot of rain showers on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day next Monday with another fast-moving Pacific storm system. With the main energy staying to our north, the odds for rain on Monday are fairly low, which should not hamper too many of your outdoor plans if you are indeed off on Monday.

A more potent storm system will lead to a better shot of rain and thunderstorms coming into play next Wednesday. With lots of warm, muggy air for this mid-week storm system to work with, some strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be in play. We will of course keep you apprised if that severe threat becomes a reality in the days ahead.

Behind that mid-week storm system, it will cool back down to more seasonal norms for the back half of next week.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around half-an-inch, with most of that taking place during the middle part of next week with that Wednesday storm system advancing across the deep south.

