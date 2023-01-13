Dallas Zoo closed after clouded leopard missing from habitat

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Zoo said they are closed today after one of their clouded leopards got out of its habitat.

“We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat,” the zoo said on Facebook.

According to the zoo, one of their clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived in the morning and is unaccounted for at this time.

Dallas police are onsite assisting with the search efforts. The zoo is closed as teams work to find the animal and recover the animal.

“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding,” a statement from the zoo read on Facebook.

