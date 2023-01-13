Longview Lobos hosting invitational soccer tournament

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos are holding their soccer invitational tournament were they will get the chance to test their skills against teams from all over the state.

The Lobo Invitational brings talented young players together to play against teams they ordinarily wouldn’t play until at least the post season. Head coach James Wright has developed a strong soccer program in Longview considers this tournament to be a very important development opportunity.

“I think it’s been steadily building over the years, we’ve been very fortunate here at Longview. We have a lot of kids that play in the recreational leagues and in the club leagues, and we’ve definitely benefitted from that” says Wright.

Tournament sponsor Todd Kelsey are both excited and eager to see the young talent in the tournament have a great learning experience.

“We’ve got teams from West Mesquite, North Forney, New Summerfield, Jacksonville, Tyler, and Nacogdoches. A lot of them make the drive, we have a good tournament. We put on food by our sponsors, kids come in and play, its a safe area, school does a great a job. It’s all about the kids.” says Kelsey.

The tournament will end this Saturday. There are at least 22 teams competing with up to 12 games being played per day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.