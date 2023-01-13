Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine High School head band director arrested for improper relationship with former student

The student who outcried graduated last year.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PALESTINE , Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine High School teacher was arrested for an improper relationship with a student.

On Wednesday, January 12, the Palestine Police Department says they received a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student at Palestine High School. During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, band director Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020. The student has now graduated from the high school.

On Thursday, January 12, PPD detectives got a warrant for Alonso, issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis, for the charge of Improper Educator/Student Relationship, a second-degree felony.

PPD Detectives found Alonso in Fort Worth while he was away on a school trip. Alonso was placed under arrest and taken to the Tarrant County Jail where he will await extradition to Anderson County.

The school district immediately sent a new bus driver to complete the field trip with the students. Palestine ISD PIO Larissa Loveless said that Alonso was immediately suspended from his duties with the district. According to his LinkdIn page, Alonso has been with Palestine ISD since 2018.

Alonso is being held on a $500,000 bond. The Palestine Independent School District is working in full cooperation with the Palestine Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

