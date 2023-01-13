KTRE

The new year marks a time to renew and reset our bodies, minds, and spirits. There is no better time to commit to taking control of your health.

Taking care of yourself first and foremost is important. As you look ahead, consider these tips for taking control of your health and understanding when urgent care is the right choice.

1. Set Realistic Goals

We can all get carried away with setting goals during this time, but it’s important to be realistic about what you can achieve. Set achievable goals that are tailored to you and your lifestyle. Why force yourself into a challenging running plan if you don’t enjoy running?

Instead, try walking, biking, or swimming – activities that will still get your heart rate up without having to face those dreaded fitness challenges we sometimes set for ourselves!

2. Make Sleep a Priority

As the world has become increasingly digitalized, it’s only natural that our sleep schedules have shifted as well – often resulting in more late nights than necessary! A common goal for many is getting 8 hours of sleep every night; however, if this isn’t possible, aim for at least 6-7 hours per night. Quality sleep is essential for our bodies and minds – it helps restore energy levels and boosts immunity too!

3. Eat Smartly

You may feel you need to go on a diet and completely change your eating habits to see results. However, eating smartly doesn’t require drastic changes – simply focus on incorporating healthy foods into your diet while reducing processed options such as pre-packaged snacks or fast food meals.

It may also help to ensure you are eating three meals a day - allowing enough time between each meal will help keep your energy levels steady throughout the day, ultimately benefiting your physical and mental well-being.

4. Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly should be considered an integral part of maintaining good health - not just from a physical standpoint but from a mental perspective too! Exercising releases endorphins that help keep us happy and energized throughout the day.

Try mixing up different exercises like yoga, HIIT workouts, or strength training; this way, you won’t get bored easily while simultaneously pushing yourself out of your comfort zone!

