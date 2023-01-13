Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.(Source: TDCJ)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation into the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday.

Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone missing for 11 months. Authorities believe there were co-conspirators involved in his disappearance.

Sheriff Tom Maddox believes the investigation into Edgar’s whereabouts and into identifying those who assisted him could involve vast portions of Texas, Lousiana and other surrounding states and Texas Rangers are best suited for those efforts.

